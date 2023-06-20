Rick Sherwood

Rick E. Sherwood, 68, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
Born Jan. 11, 1955 in Alton, he was the son of Donald E. Sherwood and Martha Ann (Cox) Sherwood.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Rick worked for 45 years as a steelworker for Alton Steel and the former Laclede Steel. He was a proud executive board member for USW Local # 3643. He enjoyed boating and spending every spare minute at his cabin on the river with family and friends.
He married Rachel Fry Feb. 14, 1981. She survives, along with his two daughters, Brittany L. Sherwood and Bailey C. (Jonathan) Wyatt, all of East Alton; two grandchildren, Joseph Brandon and Blaire Wyatt; two sisters, Donna (Samuel) Podner of Meadowbrook and Bonnie (Scott) Webb of Brighton; three sisters-in-law, Sarah (Michael) Decker of Lonejack, MO, Marcia Webb and Hope (Daniel) Myers, all of East Alton; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and many close friends.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, June 23 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 6:30 p.m. Military honors will follow at 7 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com
