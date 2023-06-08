Richard Scates

Richard K Scates, 67, of Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 4:49 am, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 12, 1956, the son of the late Richard H. and Darlene (Miller) Scates. Richard married the love of his life, Patricia Goodrich, on October 31, 2010, at their home in Hartford on the back deck surrounded by family. She survives.
Richard was a simple man that loved his family. He was a great cook and loved to grill out on the deck. Every weekday morning, you could find him watching The Price is Right. In the evenings, he loved to socialize with friends.
Along with his wife, Patty, Richard is survived by his son, Rich J. Scates of Alton; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Dustin Ventimiglia of Wood River; and two grandchildren Ezra and Elias Ventimiglia.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and professional services were handled by Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 4 pm until 6 pm at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion in East Alton.
In lieu of flowers, in Richard's honor, have a drink.
