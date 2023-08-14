Richard (Rick) Sherwood

Rick was born to Alfred and Francis Sherwood in Alton. He was a graduate of Alton High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. He loved being in, on, or near the Mississippi River where he loved to fish and worked the barge lines for several years.
He had spent the last 15 years residing at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City where he spent his days walking the halls, waving to, and greeting people. He was lovingly referred to as The Mayor of Stearns by the staff.
He is survived by his mother Francis Sherwood of Alton, a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Shelia Sherwood of East Alton, and a sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Ron Denother of Alton.
There will be a private burial ceremony Friday, August 11 at 1pm at Oakwood Cemetery in Alton.