Richard "Merle" McKey, 77, of Edwardsville, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on September 17, 1945, in Alton, IL, the son of Cecil L. and Dorothy M. (Hiett) McKey. Merle married Alice Diane (Pierce) in Cottage Hills on August 14, 1965. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2005. Merle later married Janet Kay (Smith) in Destin, FL, on February 28, 2009. She survives.
Merle worked at Illinois Bell as a lineman, then went to AT&T to work as a supervisor, finally moving on to Avaya as a manager, retiring from there in 2001. He was a member of Metro Community Church in Edwardsville, and was very strong in his faith. He is a lifetime member of the Splinter Creek Dirt Riders Club where he once served as the president. Merle enjoyed auto racing, fishing, camping, off-roading, tinkering, inventing many things, traveling, as well as doing research on many topics and writing. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren. Merle was full of life and was kind, gentle, wise, loving and had a great sense of humor.
Along with his wife, Janet, he is survived by his children, Craig (Becky) McKey of Bethalto, and Denise (Chris) Carney of Moro; stepchildren, Jeff Napoli of Jenson Beach, FL, and Joe Napoli of Ballwin, MO; siblings, Dennis (Debbie) McKey of Branson, MO, Thelma (Steve) Kochan of Wood River, and Jimmy McKey of Bethalto; fifteen grandchildren, Sarah (Joe) Perkhiser, Jacob Davis, Ryan Davis, Matthew (Tai) Carney, Morgan Carney, Ashlee Conner-McKey, Mady McKey, Grant McKey, Jessica Napoli, Justin Napoli, Emily Napoli, Kalista Napoli, Barret Napoli, Brittany Morris, and Taylor Fuchs; twelve great-grandchildren, Tucker, Savannah, Kaylen, Emmett, Enzo, Delyzuh, Naluh, Jayvone, Axel, Tyson, Jenson, and Stetson; and many nieces and nephews.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Alice; a brother, Harold Clark; a son, Deron McKey; and a grandson, Nathan Richard McKey.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Brother Bob Battles will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to BJC Palliative Care.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.