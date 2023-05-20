Richard John Kitsmiller, 75, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Thurday, May 18, 2023, at 11:30 pm, at Bria of Godfrey.
He was born October 26, 1947 in Alton, IL, the son of Robert and Norma (Gunn) Hewitt. Richard married Carolyn Steele on August 7, 1970 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.
Richard was a Marine Corps Veteran, serving two tours of Vietnam, as well as a member of the Army Reserves. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Lewis and Clark Community College, a degree in Philosophy, and a degree in Criminal Justice from Springfield Police Academy. Richard worked as a Police Officer at SIUE in Edwardsville, IL for many years. He was a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He enjoyed country line dancing at Wild Country, where his family could watch his performance on TV every Saturday night. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially fishing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; sons, Richard James Kitsmiller of Cottage Hills, IL, Craig D. Kitsmiller of Alton, IL, and Robert C. Kitsmiller of St. Peters, MO; three siblings, Beverly Moore of Alton, IL, John (Mary) Hewitt of Austin, TX, Jeffrey Hewitt of Alton, IL; seven grandchildren, Morgan X. Kitsmiller, Devin Reynolds, Emily Warnecke, Audrey Kitsmiller, Amelia Kitsmiller, Cayden and Kayliegh Kitsmiller; and one great-grandson, Brayden Reynolds.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lesley McMillen; and a brother, Ronnie Kitsmiller.
Per Richard’s request, there will be no services.
Memorials are suggested to Alton VFW.
