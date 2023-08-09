Richard Flowers

Richard L. Flowers, 74, died at 6:10 p.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born at the family home in Grafton on November 7, 1948, and was one of ten children born to Roy E. and Vera (Hays) Flowers.
A lifelong and proud Grafton resident, Richard graduated in 1966 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville. He soon accepted employment with Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing, until he was drafted, serving his country honorably with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In 1982, Richard re-enlisted in the Army, and dedicated seven more years to his country.
He retired in 2008, from the Army Human Resources Command Veterans Affairs Branch in St. Louis, Missouri, where he served as a Military Personnel and Administrative Specialist, and was proud of his 17 years of service.
Richard was extremely devoted to his country, his military services, and his involvement with the Whalen Hill Grafton American Legion Post #648, but most of all, he was a devoted family man who took great pride in his love and loyalty to all.
As a longtime member of the Grafton American Legion, he willingly served in many capacities. He was an adjutant for over 20 years, served as their commander for 5 years, and was a member of their Firing Squad and Burial Detail for many years.
He married the former Margaret Brawner on November 1, 1982 in Jerseyville, and they shared 22 years together, prior to her death on March 14, 2005.
He later married the former Lula (Weid) Bell on June 6, 2008 in Grafton, and together their lives have been blessed with 15 years of wonderful memories.
Surviving are his wife, Lula Flowers of Grafton; his children and their spouses, Rachel LaMarsh of Jerseyville, Eddie and Heather L. Calvin of Richmond, Indiana, LuAnne and Matt Reynolds of Jerseyville, Donnie and Heather M. Calvin of Benton, Kentucky, Matt Flowers and Jim Bell Jr., both of Jerseyville and Jackie Bell of Medora; 20 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; one brother and sister in-law, Mike and Sandi Flowers of Grafton; four sisters and brothers in-law, Vera Dean Wood of Louisiana, Missouri, Sharon Bowden of Jerseyville, Betty and Donnie Johnson of Grafton and Nadine and Kenny Coen of Pine Grove, West Virginia; his brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Josephine Talbert of Grafton, Judy Flowers of Jerseyville, Ramona and Melvin Highfill of Jerseyville, Susan Weid of Eldred, John Kukawski of St. Louis, Missouri, James Godar of Hardin, Mike and Marcie Weid of Godfrey, Chuck and Alison Weid of Wood River and Andrew and Tracy Watts of Iowa.
In addition to his parents, and his wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy Eugene Flowers Jr., Dennis Flowers and Darrell Flowers; a sister and brother in-law, Judith and Bill Denother; two sisters in-law, Cathy Bell and Mary Godar; and three brothers in-law, KZ Bowden, Bud Wood and Aran Weid Jr.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Whalen Hill Grafton American Legion Post #648.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.