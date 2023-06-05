Richard Delgado, 83, died at 4:00 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023 at Alton Nursing & Rehab. Born September 23, 1939 in Granite City, he was the son of Boniface and Lucille (Gimenes) Delgado. Richard served in the U.S. Army, 82nd, ABN as a trained paratrooper. He later worked as a barber, an iron worker and as a painting contractor. On September 14, 1996 he married the former Dorothy (Byrd) Rigler. She survives. Also surviving is a son, Richard Brent Delgado, and a daughter, Melissa Pauline Delgado, both of California. Two brothers, Emilio Campos, and Alfred Delgado both of Granite City; two sisters, Rita Delgado of Granite City, and Linda Delgado of California, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a stepson, John Robert Rigler and his wife Kathie, 6 grandchildren, Eric Aton, Jennifer Aton Cuenca, Rachel Aton Heneghan, Sarah Aton Wade, Jonathan Rigler and Guy Rigler; and 12 great grandchildren, Clare, Molly, Elaine, Michael, Grace, Elliot, Liam, Caleb, Cassidy, Sami, Chloe, and Ike. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Boulware. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Alton Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alton Grace United Methodist Church or Senior Services Plus. (Please mention Richard Delgado’s name so the funds will go to the Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s) Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
