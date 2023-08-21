Richard Lee Converse, 68, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away Fri. Aug. 18, 2023 in Pontoon Beach.
He was born Dec. 25, 1954 in Chincoteague Island, VA.
Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran and was employed at Lampham Hickey Steel.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Robyn (John) Margrabe of Granite City, IL; 2 sons: Jeffrey Converse and Jason Brown of Granite City; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Ronald and Robert Converse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Betty (Dagerhart) Smith.
There will be a memorial visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 24, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.