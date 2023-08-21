obit stock color

Richard Lee Converse, 68, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away Fri. Aug. 18, 2023 in Pontoon Beach.

He was born Dec. 25, 1954 in Chincoteague Island, VA.

Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran and was employed at Lampham Hickey Steel.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Robyn (John) Margrabe of Granite City, IL; 2 sons: Jeffrey Converse and Jason Brown of Granite City; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Ronald and Robert Converse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Betty (Dagerhart) Smith.

There will be a memorial visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 24, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.

