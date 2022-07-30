Shipman
Richard “Dick” Wayne Bagent, 84, of Shipman, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born on March 10, 1938, in Wood River, to the late Elmer and Ursula (Volz) Bagent.
Dick married Gloria Newingham on December 22, 1982, in Brighton. She survives.
He worked at Beverly Farms in the maintenance department before retiring. Dick enjoyed spending his free time doing different woodworking and carpentry work. His family will always remember him being a “Jack of all trades”.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; two daughters Deborah (Randy) Darr of Shipman and Dian (Tom) Bazzell of Davenport, FL; one son Steven (Kari) Bagent of Shipman; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; two brothers Larry Bagent and Donald (Barbara) Bagent.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ursula; sister Carol (Lloyd) Wyman.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com