Rev. George Humbert Jr.

Reverend George Henry Humbert Jr., died at 5:12 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born September 14, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late George and Tina (Whittaker) Humbert Sr.
He graduated from Ball State University and then served with the Peace Corp in Malawi, Africa. George then attended Louisville Presbyterian Seminary in Kentucky. He served as the Pastor of College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton for 31 years. On August 28, 1971 he married Lynna Miller and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Shanna Schulz (Nathan) of Sharpsburg, GA, one son, Ethan Humbert of Bunker Hill, four grandchildren, Paige Lemasson (JJ), Conner Humbert, Hayden Schulz and Ericka Schulz, one great granddaughter, Stella Lemasson, one sister, Ginny Riffle of Salisbury, Maryland and one cousin, Debbie Garner of Indianapolis. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, IL where a memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Reverend Daniel Ervin will officiate. Memorials may be made to Lovejoy Presbyterian Church or Oasis Women’s Center. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com