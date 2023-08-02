Rebecca Gay James, 54, of Trenton, IL, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Wed. Aug. 2, 2023 at Bria of Belleville in Belleville, IL.
She was born Mar. 16, 1969 in St. Louis, MO to Brenda (McLeskey) Amerson of St. Louis, MO and Gary Crump of Piedmont, MO.
Rebecca was a stylist at Great Clips in Highland. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Granite City. Her most favorite job was being a grandmother.
In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by step-father: Ty Amerson of St. Louis; step-mother: June Crump of Piedmont; loving companion: Michael Schremp of Trenton; 4 children: Amber (Andy) Ronk of Granite City, IL, Justin Pinkston of Granite City, Randy Schalk of Ziegler, IL and Autumn James of O’Fallon, IL; 5 grandchildren: Addy, Jack, Aria, Kayden and Skylar; a brother: Michael Crump of AR; and a half-brother: Nolan Amerson of Florissant, MO.
Rebecca was preceded in death by a brother: Kenny Crump; and a half-sister: Lisa Amerson.
The family will hold a memorial at a later date.
