Rebecca Hogan

Rebecca Lee Hogan, 82, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at her home in Godfrey. Born October 5, 1940 in Alton, she was the daughter of Leroy A. and Mary C. (Walter) Boedeker. She graduated from Alton High School in 1958. Following graduation, she trained at St. Joseph’s Hospital (St. Clare’s now) to become a laboratory technician. She married Francis J. “Bud” Hogan on September 1, 1962. He preceded her in death in December, 1999. Rebecca served 3 terms on the Foster Township Board of Trustees; she was also a board member for many years on the Rock Gate Board of Directors. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Her hobbies were reading, gardening, and family genealogy. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Mary Hogan of Alton, three wonderful grandchildren: Francis “Joey” III, Elizabeth (Charlie) and Shaun (Megan). A sister and brother-in-law, who were so important to her, Libby and Mack Kelly of Alton, a niece and her daughter, Sarah and Maddie Wahl of O’Fallon, MO, nephew and his wife, Kyle and Crista Kelly of Jerseyville, a brother-in-law and his wife, Kevin and Judy Morgan of Alton and their children, Josh and Hannah. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Patrick William Hogan and Francis “Hoagy” Hogan II. Visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Brighton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
