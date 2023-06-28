Rebecca “Becky” J. VanAusdoll, 84, passed away on June 22, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 27, 1939 in Jersey County to Benton & Lillie (Dunham) Mundy. She married Robert Gene VanAusdoll on December 20, 1958 at the Jerseyville First Baptist Church. Becky was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a true Christian woman and was very faithful to the lord and her family. She loved to travel and being in the sun. She retired from US Bank in Alton, Illinois. She was a member of Jerseyville First Baptist Church and Jerseyville First Assembly of God Church. She is survived by her children: Terri Farmer of Dow and Jill Snyder of Jerseyville; her granddaughter: Jenny (Chris Ganter) Snider of Jerseyville; her great-grandchildren: Ethan (Maisie) Newton, Lauren Newton, and Layleigh Newton; her great-great grandson: Adin Newton; sister: Lu (Butch) Wehrman of Paducah, Kentucky; and her several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Robert VanAusdoll, her son-in-law: Travis Farmer, her grandchildren: Sara Farmer and Joshua Newton; her siblings: Margaret Cochran and Betty Ebbler. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 10:00 am – 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. A funeral will be held following the visitation at 12:00 (noon) at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor Joel Lohr will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS