Raymond Jones, 60, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home. He was born January 29, 1963, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Tommie Lee Jones and the late Betty (Black) Williams. He married Dena M. (Burrus) Jones on June 18, 2014, in Edwardsville, Illinois and she survives. Raymond enjoyed working through the years at Sunset Hills Country Club, PK's Restaurant and CK Metals. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed working on engines and carpentry work. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sloane and Edmond Johnson of Bermuda and Jenny Bratton of Alton; seven grandchildren, Rickai "R.J." Lightbourne Jr., Ryu Johnson, Jeffrey McCrady, Jamon Wheeler Jr., Jenaeya Wheeler, Keyan Smith and Kylan Smith; sister, Dorothy Roberts; special aunt, Perole Rockett; nieces; Justine "Pea" Marshall and Olivia "Baby Girl" Marshall; mother-in-law, Jane Burrus; many other special nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Willie Williams and six siblings, Betty Madgett, Tommie Jones, Sammy Jones, Sheila Jones, Melody Jones and Milford Marshall Jr. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
