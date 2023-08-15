Ray Burney Sr.

Ray Christopher Burney Sr., 81, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on May 31, 1942 in Alton, IL the son of Claude Ray and Dorothy Mae (Campbell) Burney. He married Pearl Irean Randle on December 26, 1967 and she survives.
Ray worked as a Roofer for Gerding's Roofing. He loved mowing grass. Ray was an avid bowler who won several championships. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed
In addition to his wife, Irean; he is survived by four children and their spouses, Ray Burney Jr., Claude and Melinda Burney, Mary Ann and Flint Hileman, and Johnny Burney; two sisters, Claudette Pilger, and Lisa Scott; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Burney; and three brothers, Allan Burney, Michael Burney, and Martin Ray.
Visitation will be at Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 4:00 pm until the time of a service at 6:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Karen Martin officiating.
Cremation will take place in the Godfrey Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Claude Burney to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.