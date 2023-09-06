Randall Ray Taylor, 68, of Belleville, IL passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 in Belleville, IL.
He was born to the late Clarence and Rosalie (Harville) Taylor on December 15, 1955 in Granite City, IL. Randall enjoyed playing poker.
Randall is survived by his son; Eric (Heidi) Taylor; 4 grandchildren: Kelsey Clark, Brody Taylor, Hudson Taylor and Carson Taylor; 3 great grandchildren: Bentley Clark, Elana Clark and Kingsden Clark; and a brother; Scott Taylor.
Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by a brother: Alan Taylor; and a sister: Vickie Taylor.
