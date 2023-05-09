Randall Murray Sr.

Randall Joseph Murray Sr., 63, died at 2:25 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2023 in Jerseyville.
He was born on November 5, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois, one of six children born to the late John Wilson and Helen Lucille (Plumb) Murray.
He was employed for many years as a Line Operator with Tenneco, prior to his health necessitating his retirement.
He married the former Nancy Johnson on December 28, 1990 at the Hamilton Church in Otterville, Illinois. Their 27 years of marriage was blessed with two children and many wonderful memories together, prior to her death on March 27, 2018.
Some of their fondest memories together were family camping trips and spending time along the banks of the river, fishing. In addition, Randy enjoyed mushroom hunting, 4-wheeler riding and socializing with his friends.
Surviving are two children, Jamie Bogart of Elsah and Randy Murray Jr. of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, Sierra, Michael, Aiden and Baby Murray due to arrive; a great grandchild, Renly; two sisters and brothers in-law, Trudy and Dennis Roberts of Jacksonville and Diana and Isaac Cannon of Jerseyville; two brothers, John “Eddie” Murray and Norman Murray, both of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Murray and his father in-law and mother in-law, Samuel and Shirley Johnson.
Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com