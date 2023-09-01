Randall Allen Hardwick, 67, of Madison, IL, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Thurs. Aug. 31, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL.
He was born Dec. 20, 1955 in Alton, IL to the late Harold & Charlene (Usher) Hardwick.
Randall became a Baptist minister in 1985, serving many years at Faith Chapel in Mitchell as well as other area churches.
He is survived by 2 children: Tarmela Nguyen and Son Nguyen of Granite City; 9 grandchildren: Esperanza, Emilio, Sasha, Chloe, Penny, Elise and Shayne Nguyen, Jesse Castillo and Lucca Shipp; 2 sisters: Doris and Cheryl Hardwick of Roxana, IL; an uncle; 2 aunts; and several cousins.
The family will hold a celebration of Randall’s life at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.