Ramona N. Maronie, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at her residence.
Born February 20, 1947 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Lester E. and Stella Maxine (Chapman) Albers.
She had worked as a beautician for "Guys and Dolls" and later as a driver for Madison County Transit.
Surviving are a daughter, Krystal Priester of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Aaron and Anaka; three sisters, Kim ALbers, Rochelle Moore, Leslie Schulz; and step-brother, Edwin Hallows.
Cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.