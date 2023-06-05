Ralph Thomas Ford, 76, of Troy, IL died on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.
He was born on October 17, 1946 in Alton, IL to Fred Masters Ford and Marcella (Hill) Ford.
Ralph married Cheri Kuehne in Las Vegas, NV on May 29, 1982.
The loving husband and father worked as a police officer, school teacher, registered nurse and safety manager. He was active in De Molay and he enjoyed motorcycles and boating.
Besides his wife, Ralph is survived by 2 daughters: Lisa Ford of St. Louis, MO and Michaela (Mark) Roberts of MI; 3 grandchildren: Jordan, Mecca and Griffin; a sister, Janet (Ed) Facemyer of Paoli, PA; mother in law, Joy Kinkel of Collinsville and step mother in law, Kay Kuehne of Granite City.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Vitas Hospice.
