Ralph Ehrhart

Ralph D. Ehrhart, 80, husband of Genevieve and father of Donna and Michelle, died at 2:06 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Military Honors at 12 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
The family will host a luncheon immediately following the services.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home.
