Phyllisteen Landers

Phyllisteen "Phyllis" Landers, 93, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Nursing Care.
She was born on January 14, 1930, in Canalou, MO, the daughter of John and Versie (Rogers) Ling. She married Jack Landers on September 14, 1948, and he preceded her in death.
Phyllis retired from Owens-Illinois where she had worked in the Infirmary. She was very proud of her home and took care of it constantly. Phyllis had a strong love of The Lord and was devoted in her faith. Phyllis was a member of Bethalto Church of God. She was very active in the church during her younger years.
Phyllis is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Landers of Alton; two grandchildren, Sasha and Michael Seymour, and Shea Landers; a great-granddaughter, Lydia Seymour; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Opal Newman, Marcellia Shelby, and Edwin Ling.
Visitation will be at held Friday, September 15, 2023, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Bethalto Church of God with Pastor Jacob Skelton officiating.
Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Memorials are suggested to Bethalto Church of God.
