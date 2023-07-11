Phyllis S. Day, 101, of Champaign, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023, at 8:03 PM at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.
Born January 8, 1922, north of Hardin, IL, to August H. and Beulah (Gotway) Simon, Phyllis attended Hardin High School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield in 1938. In 1939, she graduated from Brown’s Business College in Jacksonville, IL and was subsequently employed at the Bank of Calhoun County in Hardin, IL from 1939 to 1947. On June 4, 1947, she married Joseph Day, Jr. of Hamburg, IL, at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Hardin, IL. After raising 4 children, she worked at the Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, IL from 1976 until her retirement in 1989, where she received awards for her publications. She and Joe then moved to Champaign to be near children and grandchildren. Joe died April 4, 2010.
She is survived by her son Michael (Joyce) Day of Savoy, IL; Richard (Jane) Day of St. Elmo, IL; daughter Elizabeth Day of Champaign, IL and daughter Diana Day of Lewisberry, PA; a sister Yvonne Ringhausen of Williamsburg, VA and a brother Peter Simon of Hardin, IL. Also surviving are grandchildren: Mark (Brekke) Day of Urbana, IL; Erin (Cory) Johannsen of Portland, OR; Ellen (Charles) Hennon of Port Orchard, WA; Kathleen Day of Keenesburg, CO, and Dr. Jonathan Day of North Liberty, IA.
She is also survived by a great granddaughter River Day of Urbana, IL. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou (Harold) Albrecht of Carrollton, IL; and brother Eugene (Letha) Simon of Hardin, IL.
In addition to spending time with her family, she loved cooking, gardening, and especially seeing the bluebells blooming in the parks in spring. She was a dedicated church organist for many years and, even into her late 90’s, enjoyed playing the piano. She was a valued member of Chapter MM, P.E.O. Sisterhood. Watching Illini Sports and St. Louis Cardinal’s Baseball were notable pastimes.
She was a parishioner at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign for nearly 34 years and, in later years, was especially grateful for the Communion visits from the Eucharistic ministers to the Sick.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Dr. Champaign on Monday, July 10 at 11 AM. Burial will be Saturday, July 15 at 10 AM at St. Norbert Cemetery preceded by visitation from 9-10AM at Gress Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Memorials may be sent to: Eastern Illinois Foodbank, St. Matthew Catholic Church, St. Norbert School in Hardin, or a charity of one’s choice.