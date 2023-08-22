Phillip N. Kindle, 88, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 9:09 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born November 29, 1934, in Granite City, a son of the late William and Grace (Wilson) Kindle. He married Beth (Wilburn) Kindle on June 21, 1980, at their home in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Granite City Steel in 1996 after 44 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. After his retirement, he worked as a city inspector with Granite City with 6 years of service. He was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City where he served as an ordained deacon and had a true love for his church and church family. Phil had a love of sports throughout his life, enjoyed his days of playing fast pitch softball and golfing, participating with the Senior Olympics several years and talking baseball and football with his family. He was very creative and enjoyed his days of working with wood, refinishing and creating many pieces for family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 43 years, he is survived by two daughters, Cindy Zacha of Granite City and Connie Kindle of Collinsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Phuong Ward of Vietnam; grandchildren and their spouses, Beth Ann and Erick Usselton, Jennifer Loman, Melanie and Ryan Slaton, Nathaniel “Nat” Ward, Benjamin Ward and Thomas Ward; great grandchildren, Molly, Jacob, Megan, Samuel, Evan, Isabel, Summer and Penelope; a great grandson, Theo; many nieces and nephews; other extended family; cherished neighbors and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Ward; son-in-law, Steven Zacha and siblings, Thelma O’Dell, Ola Mae Munzert, Esther Beck, Sue Nichols, Bob Kindle, Pat Ralls, Donald Kindle and Irwin Kindle. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Pastor Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel
