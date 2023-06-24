Godfrey
Phillip Andrew Harris, 64, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO
He was born on June 3, 1959 in Alton, IL, the son of Jackie and Donna (Dunbar) Harris.
Phillip was a veteran of the US Army. He worked as a Private Investigator.
Phillip is survived by his mother, Donna Harris; his longtime companion, Ann Thornberry; three children, Benjamin Harris, Crystal Harris, and Jackie Thornberry Harris; four siblings and their spouses, Ruth and Blaine Greenwood, Pamela and Wayne Hill, Martha Harris, and Victoria and Tim Jones; and many other relatives and friends.
Phillip is preceded in death by his father, Jackie Harris; and a sister, Katherine Adams.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee cremation rites.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.