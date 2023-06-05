Peter Joseph Gibson, 56, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born July 15, 1966, in San Diego, California, a son of Barbara Ann (Wilper) Gibson of Granite City and the late Glenn Joseph Gibson. Peter owned and operated Gibson Glass in Chicago for many years and later worked for K.D. Steel in Chicago for several years. He enjoyed working on computers and his days of bowling and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears Football and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball teams. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by two children, Cameron “C.J.” Gibson of Wisconsin and Alyssa Gibson of Chicago; a sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen and Ernest Morris of Granite City; sister-in-law, Skye Gibson of Arkansas; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Glenn Gibson and a brother, Patrick Glenn Gibson. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the family. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
