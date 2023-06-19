Peggy Joyce Jennings, 92, of Collinsville, IL died on Friday, June 16, 2023 at her home.
She was born on May 23, 1931 in St. Louis, MO to Harold Bishop Ratliff and Jewel Leona (Carter) Ratliff.
Peggy married James Albert Lee Jennings in Highland, IL in July 1983. He preceded her in death in 2017.
The loving mother, Peg, Sis, Gram, Aunt and friend retired as a nurse after 35 years of service for Dr. David Friedman and Dr. Harold Toussaint in Granite City, IL. Peggy belonged to many bible study fellowship groups. She enjoyed cooking and would share her recipes with family and friends. Peggy was the number one golfer at the Highland Country Club for several years. Some of Peggy’s interests include reading, writing, calligraphy and crossword puzzles.
Peggy is survived by 5 daughters: Pamela (Skip) Gauldin of Arab, AL, Susan (Ed) Wilkins of St. Louis, MO, Joy Krieger of St. Louis, MO, Kim Warner of Collinsville, IL and Lynn (Randy) Alderton of St. Louis, MO; 9 grandchildren: Jacob, Amanda, Eric, Micah, Rachel, Alex, Leah, Brittany and Garrett; 13 great grandchildren and a sister, Phyllis Vance of Daytona Beach, FL.
Besides her husband and parents, Peggy is preceded in death by a great grandchild, Emmalyn Werner; a brother, Harold Ratliff, Jr; a sister, JoAnne Gaumer and her very special dog, Tillie.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 23 Knoll Dr in Collinsville, IL. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis, MO.
