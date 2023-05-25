Pauline Fern Harris, 85, formerly of Granite City, IL passed away at 1:21 p.m. Wed. May 24, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton, IL.
She was born Aug. 15, 1937 in Onalaska, WA to the late Doyit William & Edith Larne (Richard) Lake.
Pauline had worked at the Busy Bee Bakery and Ebbie’s Confectionary.
Survivors include 2 sons: Kenneth “Ken” (Kristin) Harris of Granite City and Colin (Lisa McAdams) Harris of East Alton, IL; a daughter: Cindy Curtis of Granite City; grandchildren: Halie Harris, Kaylynn Harris, Keith (Amanda) Harris, Ryan (Laura McSpadden) Baldwin, Jacob Baldwin, Kylie (Brian) Titchenal, Leeza Curtis and Jason Harris; great-grandchildren: Marissa, Fallyn, Laityn, Suttyn, Buddy, Brenden, Mason, Sammy, Lucas, Natalie and Madelyn; 2 brothers: Donny and Johnny; and a sister: Joann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Sandy Ritz; a brother: Jerry; and a sister: Ida.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.