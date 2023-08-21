Paula June Bartels, 69, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:13 am on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1954 in Cape Cod, MA to the late William Lynn and Norma Jean (Brown) Scoggins. Paula and her mother had a very special bond. Paula married the love of her life, Michael Bartels on January 15, 1983 at Meadowbrook Church of God. He survives.
Paula was raised in Rosewood Heights and graduated from Roxana High School in 1972. Paula's first and favorite job was at Wood River Bowl, where she found her passion for bowling. She then worked for Western South Insurance in Clayton before moving to the business office at St. Joseph's Hospital, and finally as a receptionist at Rosewood Care Center in Alton. During tax season, she worked at H&R Block.
Paula was known for being a fun loving and nice person who was able to make personal connections with ease. As Paula was very close with her mother, Paula's daughter Katie was her entire world. She loved all of Katie's friends and hosted many pool parties and organized transportation to concerts and events for all of them. Paula was a tennis fan and would watch Katie play in her younger years, and loved watching ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), especially Nick Kyrgios. She loved music, anything that had a good beat. Paula loved to watch Katie dance and would insist on her dancing any chance she got. Paula also enjoyed car shows, jewelry, and life in general.
Along with her husband, Michael, Paula is survived by her daughter, Dr. Katie (Brian Dorsey) Bartels of Bethalto; brother, Thomas (Tracy) Scoggins of Wilsonville, IL; sister-in-law, Peggy (Ralph) Kessinger; special niece and nephew, Miranda (Justin) Malson and Leland Scoggins; great nephew, Duncan; and grand-dog, Minnie, whom Paula lovingly called "Dammit".
Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Ray Scoggins.
Visitation will be on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.