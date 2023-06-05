Paul Verson, Jr, 54, of Edwardsville, IL, formally of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at River Crossing Care Center in Edwardsville, IL.
He was born on August 14, 1968 in Hinsdale, IL to Paul Verson, Sr and Carolyn Hall.
Paul attended Johnson Road Baptist Church in Granite City, IL where he played music for the church.
Besides his mother, Paul is survived by a daughter, Nicole Verson of Evansville, IN; 3 brothers: Brian (Jill) Verson of Alhambra, IL, Ben (Elaine) Verson and Gary (Donna) Barton and 2 sisters: Mindy (Gia) Verson and Janice (John) Barton of Kansas City, MO.
Paul is preceded in death by his father; a son, Corey Verson and 2 brothers: Kent Barton and Mark Barton.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com