Paul Settles

Paul G. Settles, 96, died at 4:35 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville.
He was born on January 24, 1927 in Hillview, Illinois and was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Reese) Settles.
Paul was a United States Army Veterans, serving our Country honorably during World War II.
He married the former Delores Spears on March 31, 1950 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas and together they were the proud parents of two sons and shared in many wonderful memories together throughout their 53 years of marriage. Delores preceded Paul in death on November 28, 2003.
Paul was an honest and hardworking man, dedicating many years of service to Alton Box Board, where he retired as a Machinist. Following his retirement, he began working as a custodian with Jersey Community Unit School District #100 at Delhi Elementary School, and entered into his final retirement on May 30, 1991.
He enjoyed spending time out in nature, and was an avid hunter. He possessed a quiet and reserved demeanor, but when he did speak, his words left an impact. He was a strong believer in Christ, and studied God’s word throughout his life.
Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Paul and Vicky Settles of Carrollton and Ed and Cindy Settles of Brighton; three grandchildren, Tonya (Gary) Reno of Bloomington, Cassie (Kaleb) Moore of Lewisville, Texas and Callie Settles of Webster Groves, Missouri; six great grandchildren, Dalton and Dax Reno, Ashton, Sarah and Seth Bent, Ava Cate Moore; and a brother, Rev. Joy Settles of Geneseo.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Settles on March 16, 2023; four sisters, Juanita Pembrook, Mary Jones, Geraldine Haven and Lena Grindstaff; as well as four brothers, Lawrence, Glenn, Kenny and Charles Settles.
Private services were held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard, in care of the funeral home.
