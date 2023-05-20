Paul Eads Sr., 81, of Granite City passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his home. He was born March 31, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL. He married Michele Borkowski April 13, 1984 in Granite City. Paul was retired from Granite City Steel where he worked as a Coal Stripper. He loved to spend time with his family. He coached the Eagles baseball team from the late 70’s though the early 80’s. He enjoyed cooking yard work and the sport of wrestling.
Paul is survived by his wife, Michele Eads of Granite City; sons, James (Sherri) Eads of Branson, MO and Paul Eads Jr of Troy; step son, Christopher Borkowski of Granite City; grandchildren, Brittney, Cierra, Madeline, Savannah, Brooklynn, Chase, Brianna Jade, Zoey, Brayden and Josie; great grandchild, Rowyn; brother, Ronald Eads; sister, Sharon Eads and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Baumberger; mother, Alice (nee: Fitzpatrick) Baumberger; grandchild, Nevaeh; brother, Gary Eads, mother in law, Esther Borkowski and beloved dog, Sugar.
Visitation will from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guest book available at www.wojstrom.com.