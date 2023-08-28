Patrick Smith Jr., age 41, of Godfrey, IL, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, with his loving family by his side. Patrick was born on April 12, 1982 in Belleville, IL, a son of Patrick Smith Sr. and Mary (Sutton) Smith of Granite City, IL.
Patrick was a loving son, father, brother, grandpa, uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and camping with his family and friends. Patrick loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his loving children, Brendan Smith, Calob (Bella) Smith, Parker Smith and Elizabeth Smith; dear siblings, Mary Smith and Haven (Michelle) Smith; proud grandfather to Calob and Bryleigh; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, and the funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the Smith family. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
