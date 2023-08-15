Patrick Wayne Boyer, 52, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home at 4:43 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023. He was born December 2, 1970, in Granite City, a son of Barbara Joyce (Barnak) Boyer of Granite City and the late Anthony Wayne Boyer. Patrick had attended college in Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a career in auto and diesel mechanics. He worked as a supervisor for Tank Trailer Cleaning in East St. Louis with 25 years of dedicated service. He was the handyman and mechanic for family, had a special love for his dogs, enjoyed camping and playing darts. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by his wife, Kimberly Montgomery, who has shared 29 years of love and memories together. He also leaves behind many other cherished family members including stepdaughter, Heather Montgomery of Granite City; son, Michael Boyer of Farmington, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law, Noah and Brittany Boyer of Granite City; siblings, Laura Boyer of Granite City, Kathleen Wisher of Farmington, Missouri, Jennifer Boyer of Granite City, Sean Boyer of Granite City and Erin Boyer of Granite City; nieces and nephews, Matthew and Laura Wiser of Farmington, Missouri and Alicia Wiser of Farmington, Missouri; great nephew, Crosby Wiser of Farmington, Missouri; mother-in-law, Joyce Allen of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Sheila Allen of Jacksonville, Florida; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Boyer; niece, Jordan Boyer; father-in-law, James Allen and a brother-in-law, Kristopher Allen. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carlinville police nab robbery suspect
- Motorcyclist killed in downtown Alton
- US Steel rejects buyout offer from rival
- Land split to be considered in Godfrey
- Water rescue on Route 255
- Arrest made for crash that injured Alton city workers
- Probe continues into Illinois PPP loan fraud
- Teen recovering after grain bin injury
- Some police warn ‘vicious cycle’ of trespassing homeless will ‘get worse’
- Alton crash victim identified