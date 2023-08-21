Patricia Reef

Patricia “Pat” Jean Reef, 82, died at 11:21 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born April 3, 1941 in Alton, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked for many years in the insurance billing department of OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. On April 14, 1961 in Jerseyville, she married Albert P. “Bert” Reef, and he survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Diana Carpunky (Mike) of Jerseyville, three sons, David Reef of Brighton, Dwayne Reef (Jane) of Jerseyville, Doug Reef (Kara) of Wood River, nine grandchildren, Nathan (Jamie), Kayla (Josh), Courtney (Max), Caitlin (Chris), Todd (Simon), Caleb, Danielle (Ethan), Carson and Kaidence, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Russell Cambron of Brighton, Norman Cambron (Mary) of Brighton, five sisters, Fern Woelfel (Paul) of Fieldon, Janie Cambron of Brighton, Gerry Cambron of Dow, Rose Woelfel (Jim) of Fieldon and Joyce Hall (Mike) of Brighton and two brother in law, Bill Jones of Dow, Bill Reef of Bowling Green, KY and one sister in law, Regina Cambron of Brighton and many loved nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Cambron, Jack Cambron and Denny Cambron, one sister, Polly Jones, one brother-in-law, Bruce Reef and one sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Robert Bumgardner. A Rosary service will begin at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
