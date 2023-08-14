Patricia A. Kalips, 88, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on November 16, 1934 in Newark, NJ to Edgar Frank and Helen (Mills) Simpson.
Patricia enjoyed going camping in Branson and she liked driving around.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Ann (Joseph E. Sr) Humphreys of Centralia, IL; a son, Frank Kalips of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Joseph E. Humphreys, Jr and Jennifer Elaine (Anthony) Humphreys Lewis; 6 great grandchildren: Katherine Humphreys, Alexis Johnson, Jocelyn Humphreys, Emma Jae Lewis, Ava June Humphreys and Oliver Lewis; a brother, Richard(Kathy) Simpson of New Mommouth, NJ and a sister in law, Diane Simpson of NJ.
Besides her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her former husband Frank H. Kalips and a brother, Dennis J. Simpson.
A memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com