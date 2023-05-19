Moro
Patricia Ann Baehler, 72, passed away 1:06 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
Born February 4, 1951 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Samuel John and Opal Jeanette (Sauls) Stassi.
She is survived by a daughter, Stacy Baehler of Moro; two brothers, Sam (Vickie) Stassi of Edwardsville, Mark (Dawn) Stassi of Wood River; a sister, Claudia (Jerry) Payor of Rosewood Heights; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she dearly loved.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, May 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private service and burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.