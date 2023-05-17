Patricia A. “Pat” Overfelt, 73, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville. She was born June 7, 1949, in Gideon, Missouri, a daughter of the late Marion and Geneva (Cradduck) Turner. She married Augustine G. “J.R.” Overfelt Jr. on October 27, 1973, in Madison, Illinois and he passed away on October 31, 2014. Pat had worked many years as a waitress and cook at Curt’s Grill in Granite City and in the cafeteria at Schnucks for several years. She enjoyed her years of remodeling homes along with her husband.
She was also very artistic and creative with making baby dolls, crocheting and crafts and will be remembered for the love and special time shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by two stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Darla and O’Dell Frasure and Marcia and Marty Nading; a stepdaughter-in-law, Cathy Overfelt; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat grandchildren; a brother and a sister-in-law, Tony and Rhonda Turner of Granite City; a sister, Emma Redstone of Granite City; sister-in-law, Bonnie Turner; many nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two stepsons, Michael Overfelt and Danny Overfelt; two stepdaughters, Marlene Overfelt and Debbie Smith; three brothers, Charles Turner, Michael Turner and Carlton “Butch” Turner and a sister, Pauline Gribble.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, with Reverend Larry Blankley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to the Tri Cities Area Association for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 1681, Granite City, IL 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com