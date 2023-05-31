Pamela Wolf

Pamela “Pam” Wolf, 69, of Alton, passed away at 1:10 am, Thursday May 25, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on December 13, 1953, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eileen (Wilds) Miller. Pam married the love of her life, Carl "Denny" Wolf on March 6, 1971, in Alton. Denny preceded her in death on August 11, 2012.
Pam was a woman of unwavering faith and devotion. She was a proud member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she found solace and community. Her faith guided her throughout her life and served as a beacon of light for those around her.
Pam's role as a housekeeper at the Ursuline Convent was more than just a job; it was a calling that she embraced with love and dedication. She approached her work with a joyful spirit, always ensuring that the convent was a clean and welcoming place for the sisters. Pam's diligence and attention to detail made her an indispensable member of the convent community.
One of Pam's greatest passions was cooking, and she found immense joy in preparing meals, especially during holidays. Her dishes were always made with love and care. Whether it was a festive feast or a simple gathering, Pam's meals brought people together and created lasting memories.
Beyond her work and cooking, Pam had a green thumb and found solace in her garden. She had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature, particularly the flowers that God created. Her garden was a vibrant oasis, blooming with an array of colors and fragrances. Pam's love for gardening reflected her appreciation for life's simple pleasures.
She is survived by two children, Shawn (Amanda) Wolf of Alton, and Stacey Aulabaugh of Alton; four grandchildren, Tiffini (Chad) Kanturek, Justice Gail, Makayla, and Carlea; and three great grandchildren, Grace Eileen, Charlie, and Lillian.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Miller.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1. 2023, from 4 pm until 6 pm, at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10 am, at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Pam's honor.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com