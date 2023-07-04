pamela kaizer

Pamela L. Kaizer, 66, died at 7:10 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at her home in Alton.
She was born July 27, 1956 in Alton, the daughter of Edward and Iris (Ingersoll) Russell. She married Stanley Kaizer on June 16, 1979 in Alton. They later divorced. A document does not end love and they reunited prior to his death.
Pam worked for Millers First Insurance Company for 22 years. Pam was most proud of the lives she touched working as a Travel Coordinator. She felt very blessed to travel domestically and internationally, along with way making many new friends.
Pamela is survived by one son, Joseph Grizzle of Alton. A cherished grandson, Terrance Grizzle, a brother, Glenn (Becky) Russell of Wood River, a niece, Samantha (Daniel) Ostrenga of Wood River, her chosen sister, Paula McNelly and family along with dear friends, Santino Asani and Ulrich Marquart.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, Robert Russell, Stanley Kaizer, and a granddaughter, Amelia.
Per her wishes, a memorial visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Private burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
