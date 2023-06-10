Godfrey
Orville Martin Richard Hartmann, 85, passed away at 8:10 pm on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 14, 1937 in Percy, IL to Elmer Charles and Mabel Anna (Inselmann) Hartmann.
He married Beverly Elaine Goforth on May 14, 1960 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO. She survives. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Mother's Day.
Orville graduated from Trico Senior High School. He proudly served in the US Navy and later worked over 20 years in the commercial heating and cooling industry. He was employed with Schneider Service.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey and hobby farmer that took great pride in his blackberry and tomato harvests.
In addition to his wife, Orville is survived by his four children, Catherine (Thomas) Boehm of Ballwin, MO, Michael Hartmann of Godfrey, Christine (Ronnie) Liles of Alton, and Kate (Brooks) Fleetwood of Bethalto; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sibling, Harvey ( Linda) Hartmann of Martinez, CA; a brother-in-law, Donald Linnemann of Grayville, IL and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Leonard Hartmann and Aletha Linnemann.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey and will continue Saturday, June 17, 2023, 9:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey until time of funeral service.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, June 16, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey with Pastor Tim Appel officiating.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.
