Norval Ghere

Norval “Pat” Ghere, 79, of Brighton, died on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 5, 1943, in Centralia, IL. The son of the late Willis “Tub” and Georgia (Martin) Ghere.
Pat married Carol June Reynolds on June 30, 1962, in Centralia, along with his brother Bill in a double ring ceremony. Their first born children were daughters born one day apart.
Pat graduated from Centralia Township High School, then went to work in his father’s auto body shop with his brother Bill. They eventually all moved to Brighton and opened their shop there. In 1976, Norval went to work for Allstate Insurance Company, where he worked as a claims adjuster for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, camping, traveling, and riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his daughters Georgia Mulrean and Sandra (Buster) Clark both of Brighton; three grandchildren Michael (Heather) Mulrean, Lisa (Jeremy Stanford, and Shaun Clark; great granddaughter Stella June Stanford; brother Larry (Dianna) Ghere.
Pat was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol; brother Bill Ghere; Son in law Mike Mulrean.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of funeral at 11 am on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com