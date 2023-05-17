Norman L. Hente, 83, of Granite City, Illinois died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at
his home. He was born January 14, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a son of the
late Norman George and Katherine (Kruse) Hente. Norman married Barbara
(Newhouse) Hente on June 28, 1975, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite
City and she survives. He served his country with the United States Air Force. He
retired as a Radiologic Technologist in 1998 from the Washington University
School of Medicine in St. Louis after 25 years of service. He was a member of the
ASRT, MoSRT and the Fourth District of MoSRT. Norman served as the Computer
Nerd Society President and had a sense of humor all of his own. He enjoyed his
days of hunting and photography. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son; a
daughter; a daughter-in-law, Marla Hente; four grandchildren; two great
grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; nieces; nephews; other extended family
and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother. In
celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in
Granite City on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where
funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, with
Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson
Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may
be made to the ASRT Foundation or to the Gateway Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans
