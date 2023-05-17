obit stock color

Norman L. Hente, 83, of Granite City, Illinois died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at

his home. He was born January 14, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a son of the

late Norman George and Katherine (Kruse) Hente. Norman married Barbara

(Newhouse) Hente on June 28, 1975, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite

City and she survives. He served his country with the United States Air Force. He

retired as a Radiologic Technologist in 1998 from the Washington University

School of Medicine in St. Louis after 25 years of service. He was a member of the

ASRT, MoSRT and the Fourth District of MoSRT. Norman served as the Computer

Nerd Society President and had a sense of humor all of his own. He enjoyed his

days of hunting and photography. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son; a

daughter; a daughter-in-law, Marla Hente; four grandchildren; two great

grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; nieces; nephews; other extended family

and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother. In

celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in

Granite City on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where

funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, with

Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson

Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may

be made to the ASRT Foundation or to the Gateway Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans

of American and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com