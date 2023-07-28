Norma Mae Martinez, 88, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City.
She was born on October 5, 1934 in Madison, IL to Clarence Franklin York and Imogene Ophelia (Wallace) York.
Norma married Norman Martinez in Granite City on December 11, 1954.
The loving wife and grandmother enjoyed shopping on QVC and when she was younger she liked to crochet.
Norma is survived by her husband; 2 grandchildren: Michelle Fritz and Elizabeth Martinez; 2 great grandchildren: Mason Fritz and Aiden Fritz; a brother, Robert (Donna) York of Granite City; a sister, Patricia Schubert of Granite City; a sister in law, Toni York of Sherman, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Norma is preceded in death by a son, Craig Michael Martinez and 2 brothers: Ronald York and Clarence “Buzz” York, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
