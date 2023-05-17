Norma L. Hewitt, 100, of Alton, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1:38 am, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 9, 1922 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Harvey and Josephine (Graul) Gunn. Norma married Robert L. Hewitt on November 2, 1957 in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2018.
Norma worked as a checker at Pearl Market in Alton, IL for 19 years. She was a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She was also a member of the VFW Post 1308 Alton Women’s International Bowling Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Beverly Moore of Alton, IL, John (Mary) Hewitt of Austin, TX, Jeffrey Hewitt of Alton, IL, and Richard (Carolyn) Kitsmiller of Alton, IL; one sister, Eileen (Vernon) Plager; one daughter-in-law, Becky Kitsmiller of Alton, IL; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lesley McMillen; a son, Ronnie Kitsmiller; two siblings, Wanitta (Donald) Pulliam and Addis (Leola) McCarthy; and a daughter-in-law, Anna Hewitt.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton at 10 am on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to 5A’s Animal Shelter or Masses.
