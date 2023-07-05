Norma Jean Eckert, 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Mon. July 3, 2023 at River Crossing of Edwardsville, IL.
She was born Jan. 27, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Helen Marie (Letterman) Dorian and Russell Woodruff.
Norma had been a bank teller for many years and was a member of VFW 1300 Ladies Auxilary.
She is survived by a son: Russell (Julie Caldwell) Mince Sr.; a daughter: Roberta Mince, 5 grandchildren: Russell (Natalie Kerr) Mince Jr., Eric (Elizabeth Cathy) Mince, Hayley Mince, Edward Mince and William (Jesse) Witt; 7 great-grandchildren: Alex, Aiden, Elijah, Nolan, Hunter, Sawyer and Drake; and a friend: Kimberly Mince.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 husbands: Roy Eckert and Brian Mince; a daughter: Celeste Witt; and her longtime friend: Charles McMillon.
Memorial visitation will be from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Thurs. July 13, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.