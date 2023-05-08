Norma Bertels

It is with great sadness that our mother, Norma Mae (Miller) Bertels departed this life on May 6, 2023, two days before her 84th birthday.
Mom was born on May 8, 1939 on Fairbanks Farms in Godfrey, IL to Aden and Virginia "Ginny" (Grizzle) Miller. She attended Alton High School, graduating in 1957. Shortly after, she began nursing school at St Joseph's in Alton. Just weeks before graduating from nursing school, her priorities changed and she eloped to Hernando MS with the love of her life, our dad, Charles H Bertels. They were married on May 3rd 1958 and this year, celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Together they had the four of us. Three sons, Dale (Lynette) of Gulf Breeze, FL, Dana (Lisa) of Bunker Hill,IL, Darryl “Red” of Worden, IL, and one daughter, Angela Wright of Wood River, IL (Ray), Mom was blessed with five grandchildren as well, Melinda (Ricky) Ludwig, Dr Kyle (Dr Roberta “Bo”) Wright, Nicholas (Becca) Bertels, Ethan (Tiffany) Wright and Megan Wright (Hadley) , two great-granddaughters, Madelyn Quinn Bertels and Josephine Wyoming Ludwig, a step -grandson Billy DeConcini, two step great-grandsons Will and Dylan DeConcini, and one she considered her granddaughter, Lena. Also survived by two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Bertels and Linda Miller as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her husband of 65 years, our dad, Charlie.
Mom worked many years in the medical field retiring in 2005. Our mom was a fantastic cook, loved gardening and was a talented quilter, making sure each of us were blessed with a uniquely handmade quilt. She was a genealogist, our family historian, and created and maintained a detailed family tree as our legacy. She took her role as Matriarch of our family seriously, ensuring we were well taken care of, knew we were loved, and raised in a Christian household. Family was everything to mom on this side of heaven. We already miss the calls, the texts, and the pop-ins. Our world will never be the same without our Mom and Grandma.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Aden William "Bill" Miller. an infant sister, Genevieve Louise "Jenny" Miller, daughter-in-law Cathy Bertels, her husband’s parents William D and Minnie P Bertels and his siblings, Leonard(Edna Mae) Bertels, Lena(Ed) Rust, Robert Bertels and a nephew Michael Lee "Mick" Miller
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 9 am to 11 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Service will follow at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey. Burial will be at Emmaus Lutheran Cemetery.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
