Freda "Norine" Bassett, 94, went to be with the Lord, 2 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
Born in Wood River on November 15, 1928, she was the daughter of Ben and Freda (Rothe) Burk.
Norine was a 62 year member and past-president of P.E.O.Sisterhood Chapter F.C; member and past-president of Wood River Women's Club; member of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River; was a volunteer at Operation Blessing; and had worked at 1st National Bank of Wood River.
On March 28, 1948 in Wood River, she married Merle Bassett, her lifelong true love. He died February 6, 2016.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt, cousin and friend who always had a smile on her face.
Surviving are three daughters, Laura Bassett (Eric) Friedman, Lynn Bassett (Tommy House), Rene (Tracy) Butler; eight grandchildren, Marina (Lisa) Narloch, Kaleigh (Andrew) Rider, Sasha (Marshall) Ingrassia, Kyle (Val) Bassett, Madison "Gigi" Friedman, Kathryn Butler, Tyler Friedman, Nathaniel Butler; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Gerald Wayne Bassett; grandson, Jarred Bassett; and two brothers, Homer Burk and Orval Burk.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26 at St. John United Church of Christ, 228 N. 6th St, Wood Rive. Pastor John Pawloski will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to The Merle and Norine Bassett Scholarship Fund at East Alton-Wood River Community High School, Operation Blessing, or St. John United Church of Christ.
The family wishes to thank Absolute Health Care, Cedarhurst Memory Care, Family Hospice, Beverly Pohlman, and Jeannine Burk for their loving care.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.