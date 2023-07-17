Nina Nesbitt

Nina D. Nesbitt, 77, died at 9:10 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton. Born June 17, 1946 in Alamance, NC, she was the daughter of Kermit and Nina Idell (Chester) Sharpe. Surviving is a son, Carlton Wade Hinson, four grandchildren, a brother, Kenneth Sharpe and nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Hinson, three brothers, Charles, Jerry, and Roger Sharpe and a sister, Priscilla Donals. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com