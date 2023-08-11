Nicholas Novosel

Nicholas “Nick” Mark Novosel, age 68, of Maryville, IL, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Nick was born on November 10, 1954 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Joseph and Florence (Lucido) Novosel.
Nick was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL. He retired from Granite City Steel. Nick was a jack of all trades who could fix anything with a roll of duct tape. He was an outdoorsman at heart who enjoyed hunting and fishing over the years. He also enjoyed traveling, antique cars and collecting coin and stamps. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, spoiling his grandchildren and his weekly meetings with his brothers to solve the world’s problems over some adult refreshments. Nick loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family and friends, especially Pete and Bruce. He loved hosting the annual Lucido Family Reunion. Nick will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving children, Britta Shrewsbury of Milford, NJ and Mark Novosel of Maryville, IL; dear siblings, Michael Novosel of Bethalto, IL, Joseph (Karan) Novosel of Hardin, IL, John Novosel of Granite City, IL, Lisa (Chris) Smith of Granite City, IL, Mary Novosel of Collinsville, IL and Rita (Bryan) Paskero of Collinsville, IL; proud grandfather to Dylan Shrewsbury and Brielle Shrewsbury; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
A private visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of his life, a private funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL, with Father Rob Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel and church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.